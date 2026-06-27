Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams tipped to shatter more records - 'I believe that because of two things...'

The modern game affords more opportunities for players to rack up caps at a younger age, but Arendse insists that Williams’ ability to maintain his level of performance is what sets him apart.

For a goalkeeper to reach the heights Williams has achieved, it requires more than just talent; it requires mental toughness to withstand the pressure of being the last line of defence for a demanding footballing nation.

"It's easy to talk," Arendse added.

"It's easy to tell people what to do. But when they see you doing it, they do it as well. And that, for me, is something that he became very good at.

"You can see it paying off now with the whole team dynamic and the way he's leading the team as the last line of defence. That plays a big part in the success of our national team over the last three, four years or so. That's what Ronwen has become very, very good at.

"Speaking about the 67 caps, in the modern game, it's not a very difficult number to beat that. I only got my first cap at the age of 28 and went on to get 67.

"You know, our current crop of Bafana players are cementing themselves in the team at way, way, way younger ages than that.

"They give themselves longevity in our national team, and those kinds of numbers are easily beatable. But it takes consistency of performance; it takes consistency of form, you know, and Ronwen has shown that.

"I think Ronwen will go on to beat many more records in the goalkeeping department of our national team. That is something that, you know, we as supporters of the team can't wait to see."



