Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams tipped to shatter more records - 'I believe that because of two things...'
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Chasing the legends of SA goalkeeping
Ronwen Williams is rapidly cementing his status as one of the greatest goalkeepers in South African history.
The Bafana Bafana skipper is currently on 66 caps, just one behind Andre Arendse, and is expected to equal that tally when Hugo Broos’ side faces Canada in the World Cup Round of 32 on Sunday.
Should he feature, he will become the second most-capped goalkeeper in the nation's history, trailing only the legendary Itumeleng Khune, who sits at the top of the mountain with 91 appearances.
Arendse believes the Sundowns man has the discipline required to eventually surpass Khune’s long-standing record and continue playing at the highest level for years to come.
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Leadership through action on the world stage
Arendse believes the captain’s success is rooted in a unique style of leadership.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, he noted that Williams commands respect through his performances rather than just his words.
"Ronwen and I go way, way back," Arendse stated.
"Obviously, a lot of people do know that. And, you know, I always say to people when I speak about Ronwen that I saw something in him that speaks to leadership in the game.
"Even when he was a young kid coming through in the development ranks [at SuperSport United]. I always describe Ronwen’s leadership qualities as being fed by actions.
"When you watch Ronwen, especially now in his career, the last five years or so, when he's been a big part of the national team, his leadership style is about actions.
"And people follow that. Teammates follow that."
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Consistency and form as the keys to longevity
The modern game affords more opportunities for players to rack up caps at a younger age, but Arendse insists that Williams’ ability to maintain his level of performance is what sets him apart.
For a goalkeeper to reach the heights Williams has achieved, it requires more than just talent; it requires mental toughness to withstand the pressure of being the last line of defence for a demanding footballing nation.
"It's easy to talk," Arendse added.
"It's easy to tell people what to do. But when they see you doing it, they do it as well. And that, for me, is something that he became very good at.
"You can see it paying off now with the whole team dynamic and the way he's leading the team as the last line of defence. That plays a big part in the success of our national team over the last three, four years or so. That's what Ronwen has become very, very good at.
"Speaking about the 67 caps, in the modern game, it's not a very difficult number to beat that. I only got my first cap at the age of 28 and went on to get 67.
"You know, our current crop of Bafana players are cementing themselves in the team at way, way, way younger ages than that.
"They give themselves longevity in our national team, and those kinds of numbers are easily beatable. But it takes consistency of performance; it takes consistency of form, you know, and Ronwen has shown that.
"I think Ronwen will go on to beat many more records in the goalkeeping department of our national team. That is something that, you know, we as supporters of the team can't wait to see."
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The secret to playing into your 40s
Arendse believes the current Bafana captain has the physical and mental tools to follow in his footsteps.
He pointed to Williams' professional lifestyle as the reason why the record books are likely to be rewritten several times over before the goalkeeper eventually hangs up his gloves.
"I officially retired at 42," Arendse concluded.
"I do believe that Ronwen can get close to that. I definitely believe that because of two things for me: Ronwen has a consistency of hard work, and he looks after himself physically.
"In a goalkeeping position, you have to look after yourself physically. Because the body takes a lot of pressure. It takes a lot of strain and stress with all the diving and the knocks.
"So you have to look after yourself. You have to rest well when you do get the time to rest. Ronwen is a professional, and I think if he continues to do that, he’ll get there.
"What's most important for me is that he remains in love with the game; then we may see Ronwen breaking records until his 40s."