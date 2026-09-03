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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams offers Brandon Petersen backing amid slump at Kaizer Chiefs - 'That’s the nature of the beast'
Solidarity among the sticks
In a rare show of unity between South Africa’s biggest rivals, Ronwen Williams has publicly backed Brandon Petersen as the Kaizer Chiefs man navigates a challenging period at Naturena.
Williams, who was instrumental in Sundowns' 2-0 victory over newly-promoted Milford FC, spoke candidly about the unique pressures of his position.
Addressing the struggles of his peers, he noted that the mental fortitude required to bounce back is part of the professional game.
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Redefining the modern goalkeeper
The Brazilians' number one also took the opportunity to fire back at those who have questioned his own department's recent performances.
While Masandawana continue to dominate the win column, the occasional lapse at the back has led to external noise regarding their defensive stability.
Williams was quick to point out that the specialised tactical requirements at Chloorkop make the goalkeeper's role far more complex than simply saving shots.
“We’ve been winning each and every game, but our department has been getting a lot of criticism because we’ve been conceding a lot of goals,” Williams said on SuperSportTV.
“We know how difficult it is, especially how we want our keepers to play. It can be easy for me to just stand on my line and be a line goalkeeper, but that’s not what is required at a team like Sundowns.
"So I’m always involved, Ricardo [Goss], all the [keepers]. This is to our department, to Denis [Onyango], Ricardo, to Ree [Reyaad Pieterse], and especially to coach Kennedy [Mweene]."
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'The nature of the beast'
The evolution of the role in the Betway Premiership has seen keepers expected to act as the eleventh outfielder, a transition Williams believes is not being fully appreciated by the public. By dedicating his recent success to his fellow teammates and coaching staff, the South African international highlighted the collective effort required to maintain high standards at a club that demands perfection in every phase of play.
Reflecting on the collective resilience shown by the goalkeeping union, Williams continued: "The criticism we’ve taken… and we just keep going.
"And not only here, it’s the whole league. I want Sipho Chaine to keep going, doing his best.
"Brandon Petersen, he was amazing last season; now he’s going through things, but he will reach there again, and that’s the nature of the beast."
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Leadership beyond the pitch
By naming Orlando Pirates' Chaine alongside Petersen, Williams demonstrated why he wears the armband for both club and country. His inclusive message suggests a desire to elevate the standard of the position across the entire league, regardless of club allegiances.
His comments serve as a timely reminder that the technical demands of the modern game often lead to high-risk situations that casual observers may misinterpret as simple errors.
As Sundowns continue their pursuit of further silverware and Kaizer Chiefs look to stabilise their defensive line, Williams' words carry significant weight.
"So I’m proud of all the keepers and I always encourage them to keep going, and we must keep pushing our position even higher and higher. We changed how goalkeepers are being looked at now, and I’m just glad. This is for all the goalkeepers," Williams concluded.
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