Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams offers Brandon Petersen backing amid slump at Kaizer Chiefs - 'That’s the nature of the beast'

The Brazilians' number one also took the opportunity to fire back at those who have questioned his own department's recent performances.

While Masandawana continue to dominate the win column, the occasional lapse at the back has led to external noise regarding their defensive stability.

Williams was quick to point out that the specialised tactical requirements at Chloorkop make the goalkeeper's role far more complex than simply saving shots.

“We’ve been winning each and every game, but our department has been getting a lot of criticism because we’ve been conceding a lot of goals,” Williams said on SuperSportTV.

“We know how difficult it is, especially how we want our keepers to play. It can be easy for me to just stand on my line and be a line goalkeeper, but that’s not what is required at a team like Sundowns.

"So I’m always involved, Ricardo [Goss], all the [keepers]. This is to our department, to Denis [Onyango], Ricardo, to Ree [Reyaad Pieterse], and especially to coach Kennedy [Mweene]."



