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Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana brace for physical World Cup test as Thapelo Maseko delivers warning ahead of Czechia showdown - 'When you lose, you are the worst - that's a fact'

South Africa
World Cup
T. Maseko
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
Mexico
AEL Limassol
H. Broos

South Africa has touched down in Atlanta under no illusions regarding the magnitude of their next 2026 FIFA World Cup assignment. Following a bruising opening defeat, Hugo Broos’ men must now navigate a high-stakes encounter against the Czech Republic to keep their knockout stage dreams alive. The 22-year-old winger has already identified the primary threat, urging his teammates to prepare for a grueling physical battle at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

  • Maseko demands higher intensity in Atlanta

    Bafana Bafana find themselves under immediate pressure in Group A after a stuttering start to their FIFA World Cup campaign.

    Thapelo Maseko, who watched from the bench during the loss to Mexico, believes the squad must adapt quickly to the physical demands of the global stage if they are to secure a result in Atlanta on Thursday.

    The 22-year-old, currently on loan at AEL Limassol, called for improvements in execution and decision-making.



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  • Korea Republic v Czechia: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'Match the level of physicality'

    "I saw their game the other night, and I noticed that they rely heavily on set pieces, so that's something we have to be very cautious about," Maseko said as per SABC Sports.

    "We must try to match the level of physicality that they possess."


  • Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Bouncing back from Mexico heartbreak

    The defeat to Mexico was compounded by disciplinary issues.

    The fallout has seen the team face heavy criticism from fans back home, a reaction that Maseko insists the players must accept and channel into a better performance.

    "Something that I've picked up as a South African who has grown up in different cultures and environments is that South Africans are happy when you win," he added.

    "When you lose, you are the worst - that's a fact," he concluded, acknowledging the fickle nature of support when the national team fails to deliver on the big stage.


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  • Hugo Broos Bafana BafanaGetty

    The road to the knockout rounds

    With Czechia also coming off a loss a 2-1 defeat to South Korea, the stakes for the Atlanta meeting could not be higher.

    Bafana are chasing their first ever appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds, and while the expanded format offers hope for third-placed teams, the Mzansi outfit cannot afford another pointless outing.

    Broos must now decide whether to stick with his wing-back system or introduce more traditional pace out wide.


World Cup
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
World Cup
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Republic of Korea crest
Republic of Korea
KOR