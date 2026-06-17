Bafana Bafana brace for physical World Cup test as Thapelo Maseko delivers warning ahead of Czechia showdown - 'When you lose, you are the worst - that's a fact'

Bafana Bafana find themselves under immediate pressure in Group A after a stuttering start to their FIFA World Cup campaign.

Thapelo Maseko, who watched from the bench during the loss to Mexico, believes the squad must adapt quickly to the physical demands of the global stage if they are to secure a result in Atlanta on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, currently on loan at AEL Limassol, called for improvements in execution and decision-making.







