Bafana Bafana boosted by return of injured Mamelodi Sundowns star ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico 'He should be available for the game on Thursday'

There is a growing sense of optimism in the South African camp as defender Aubrey Modiba nears a return to full fitness.

The versatile Mamelodi Sundowns man, affectionately known as 'The Postman', has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up in the CAF Champions League final first leg that threatened to keep him out of the World Cup.

Speaking to SABC Sport, Hugo Broos provided a positive update on the left back's condition, suggesting that the medical staff have successfully managed his recovery.

"No, I think things are going well with Aubrey, and we'll give him special treatment, so I think from tomorrow he will train with the group," Broos revealed.



