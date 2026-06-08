Bafana Bafana boosted by return of injured Mamelodi Sundowns star ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico 'He should be available for the game on Thursday'
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Modiba set for timely return
There is a growing sense of optimism in the South African camp as defender Aubrey Modiba nears a return to full fitness.
The versatile Mamelodi Sundowns man, affectionately known as 'The Postman', has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up in the CAF Champions League final first leg that threatened to keep him out of the World Cup.
Speaking to SABC Sport, Hugo Broos provided a positive update on the left back's condition, suggesting that the medical staff have successfully managed his recovery.
"No, I think things are going well with Aubrey, and we'll give him special treatment, so I think from tomorrow he will train with the group," Broos revealed.
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Available for the Mexico clash
The timing of Modiba's return could not be better for South Africa, who face a daunting task against tournament co-hosts Mexico on Thursday.
With the world watching, having a player of Modiba's continental and international experience will be crucial for Broos as he looks to navigate a difficult Group stage.
The coach is confident that, barring any late setbacks, the Sundowns star will be in the matchday squad.
"And if nothing happens in the next few days, Aubrey should be available for the game on Thursday," Broos added.
The Belgian tactician has relied heavily on the core of players from the Chloorkop-based club, and having Modiba back provides much-needed balance to the left side of the South African defence.
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Preparation in Pachuca
Bafana Bafana have set up their base camp in Pachuca, a location specifically chosen to help the players acclimatise to the challenging conditions of the tournament.
Broos expressed his immense satisfaction with the University of Football facilities, noting that the high altitude of the region was a primary factor in his decision-making process during the planning phases earlier this year.
"It's very important, once we knew the draw in December and we knew we had to play our first game, the opening game, against Mexico, immediately I knew we needed a place where we could prepare in relation to any high altitude," the coach explained.
"So I visited Pachuca at the end of February, and I was very happy with the accommodation, with the pitches, and I was very happy with what we found there at the University of Football – you have everything you want and need to prepare."
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Hospitality fueling Bafana dreams
Beyond the technical facilities, the warm reception from the local Mexican community has played a significant role in keeping morale high within the squad.
Broos believes that the environment created in Pachuca will be a foundation for any success the team achieves on the pitch during the global showpiece.
The veteran coach was full of praise for his hosts, stating: "Also, the people are very helpful, we can't ask for anything because before we ask, it's already there, so again I'm very happy that we are here, and if we have good results in the World Cup, it's certainly because we have magnificent preparation here in Pachuca."
With Modiba back in training and the squad settled, Bafana Bafana look ready to shock the world.