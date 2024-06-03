'Bafana Bafana are doomed because Kaizer Chiefs players bring bad luck! Grant Kekana faking injury, playing against Relebohile Mofokeng is not child’s play - Given Msimango & Mothobi Mvala a disaster' - Fans

The Amakhosi defender has been a last-minute call-up to replace the Masandawana centre-back who is injured.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has brought in Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango for the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

This follows an injury to Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Grant Kekana who has withdrawn from Bafana camp.

Msimango could make his Bafana debut although Broos has other central defenders options in Mothobi Mvala, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Siyabonga Ngezana.

GOAL takes a look at reactions by fans who showed interest in Msimango's call-up.