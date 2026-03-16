Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend recommended as Kaizer Chiefs coach should Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef get sacked

Former Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has proposed McCarthy as the ideal candidate if a vacancy arises at Naturena. However, the experienced former Bafana Bafana tactician has said McCarthy should be given the freedom to work without external influence.

“And the present coaches may get sacked today or tomorrow or in three years. But, you know, if you’re a coach and you’re going to get sacked, you want to be sacked for the things that you believe in,” Baxter told FARPost.

“So I would say, there are plenty of coaches that could accept the pressure. I mean, look, you could bring Benni McCarthy, but it’s allowing that person the conditions to be the coach he is and trusting him.

"That’s what Bobby [Motaung] did with me. That’s what Kaizer senior did with me. And everybody helped me the first time," he added.