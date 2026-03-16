Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend recommended as Kaizer Chiefs coach should Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef get sacked
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Will Motaungs stick with Kaze and Ben Youssef?
The current Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, have attracted negative spotlight following recent dismal performance.
Some have suggested that they should be sacked because Amakhosi is a club too big for them to handle. Already, several names always pop up in debates where the next possible coach for the Naturena outfit is discussed.
Benni McCarthy, Rhulani Mokwena, and Pitso Mosimane, all polished tacticians in their own right, always top the charts of the possible Amakhosi coaches in the future.
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Bring on McCarthy, but….
Former Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has proposed McCarthy as the ideal candidate if a vacancy arises at Naturena. However, the experienced former Bafana Bafana tactician has said McCarthy should be given the freedom to work without external influence.
“And the present coaches may get sacked today or tomorrow or in three years. But, you know, if you’re a coach and you’re going to get sacked, you want to be sacked for the things that you believe in,” Baxter told FARPost.
“So I would say, there are plenty of coaches that could accept the pressure. I mean, look, you could bring Benni McCarthy, but it’s allowing that person the conditions to be the coach he is and trusting him.
"That’s what Bobby [Motaung] did with me. That’s what Kaizer senior did with me. And everybody helped me the first time," he added.
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Is the environment in Naturena ideal for coaches to thrive?
To Baxter, sacking Kaze and Ben Youssef will be a move to please the restless fans. What the 72-year-old is keen about is whether there is a good working environment for the coaches.
“You’ve got to ask yourself, are these two coaches [Kaze and Ben Youssef] doing the job, or are they working with one hand tied behind their back? I don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that," Baxter stated.
“Now, if these two coaches are sacked, then for the crowd, it seems like Chiefs are doing something. But for me, it doesn’t matter who you bring in; you’ve got to create the conditions for the coach to be able to do his work, support the coach, and ask the coach, 'What is your vision?' 'What is your project?'"
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McCarthy responds to Chiefs rumours
In a recent interview, McCarthy, currently in charge of Kenya's senior men's team, Harambee Stars, was asked about the possibility of joining the Glamour Boys.
“They are happy, man. But listen, they are a good team, very good players. If nobody came knocking on my door, that means they are happy. They are happy with what they have. Because if you come knocking on someone’s door, you approach them,” McCarthy opened up.
"There are a lot of what-ifs. I have been in plenty of situations, even with Orlando Pirates, very close to managing Pirates after my playing career, and then nothing materialises.
“I don’t work with what is. If they (Kaizer Chiefs) want, they know where I am. They know where to find me; they know how to make it happen. If not, a rumour is just a rumour," he concluded.
Kaze and Ben Youssef are set to remain in the spotlight so long as performance spirals downwards, and McCarthy and the rest will continue to be linked with the Soweto giants.