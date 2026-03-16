Bad news for Orlando Pirates as Mamelodi Sundowns are '80% likely to win this season’s league title'
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Advantage Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns could go two points clear of Orlando Pirates on Tuesday if they overcome Marumo Gallants in a Tuesday Premier Soccer League encounter.
Pirates fans will be following the match keenly to see what happens at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. A win for Downs will sound like bad news for them, but a defeat or even a draw against the defending champions will be a positive outcome in their eyes.
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Pirates stumble
Against Siwelele on Saturday, the Sea Robbers had a chance to win and go three points ahead of Sundowns but ended up getting just one after a 1-1 draw.
The Buccaneers faced the frustration from a Siwelele side inspired by goalkeeper Ricardo Goss as the Brazilians engaged in a CAF Champions League duel against Stade Malien of Mali.
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Is the PSL title gone?
According to former Downs star Steve Lekoelea, Masandawana are 80% likely to retain the title.
"Even in my wildest dreams, I never imagined Pirates would settle for a draw with Siwelele. When the race at the top heats up between Sundowns and Pirates, dropping two points isn’t good for us," Lekoelea told KickOff.
"Honestly, it might work in Sundowns' favour. If they can secure a win in their next match, they’ll be 80% likely to win this season’s league title.
"Pirates have played quite a few games already, so their mental fatigue could be a factor. Playing twice a week can take a toll on any player's performance. They’ve been through a gruelling schedule with little rest," he added.
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Sundowns not convincing
As Lekoelea tips his former side to win the title again, Pirates legend Lawrence ‘Killer’ Maake believes otherwise.
To Maake, Downs will drop points, and that is something that should keep Bucs believing.
"Regarding Sundowns, I have observed that their performance has not been optimal," Maake said.
"I anticipate they will drop points at some stage, which could provide us with a significant advantage."
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Ouaddou hopeful
Although the dropped points against Siwelele might prove costly in the end, Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is optimistic that nothing is settled yet.
"We just have to keep going and believe because there are still nine games left. Our boys gave everything today on the pitch," confident Ouaddou said.
The MTN8 and Carling Knockout champions will be back in league action on March 22 to face TS Galaxy.