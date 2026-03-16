Bad news for Orlando Pirates as Mamelodi Sundowns are '80% likely to win this season’s league title'

According to former Downs star Steve Lekoelea, Masandawana are 80% likely to retain the title.

"Even in my wildest dreams, I never imagined Pirates would settle for a draw with Siwelele. When the race at the top heats up between Sundowns and Pirates, dropping two points isn’t good for us," Lekoelea told KickOff.

"Honestly, it might work in Sundowns' favour. If they can secure a win in their next match, they’ll be 80% likely to win this season’s league title.

"Pirates have played quite a few games already, so their mental fatigue could be a factor. Playing twice a week can take a toll on any player's performance. They’ve been through a gruelling schedule with little rest," he added.