Bad news for Kaizer Chiefs as agent reveals Sipho Mbule is looking 'outside the borders of South Africa' after Orlando Pirates refused option to extend his contract
Mbule leaves Pirates
Sipho Mbule arrived at Orlando Pirates with massive expectations at the start of the season and initially looked like the missing piece in the Buccaneers' midfield puzzle, putting in performances that earned him a recall to the Bafana Bafana setup under Hugo Broos for the Africa Cup of Nations.
However, the narrative shifted dramatically during the second half of the campaign as Mbule’s involvement became increasingly sporadic until he vanished from matchday squads without any official explanation.
Then, sure enough, the news broke that the Buccaneers had decided against activating the extension of his one year contract, leaving him as a free agent.
- Backpage
Overseas beckons
Speaking to SABC Sport, his representative Mike Makaab confirmed that the player is prioritizing a move away from the local scene.
"We are looking at opportunities for Sipho," Makaab stated.
"It's still early days, but there has been a lot of interest.
"He is open to considering a move and would like to further his career outside the borders of South Africa," he concluded.
This news comes as a surprise as he has already been heavily linked to Bloemfontein-based Siwelele and there have been calls for Kaizer Chiefs to move for the "crowd puller".
- Backpage
'Chiefs need a crowd puller like Mbule'
Former Chiefs forward Benjamin Reed believes his old side would be foolish to ignore the availability of a player of Mbule's technical calibre.
"In South Africa, we hardly have the talent of players like Sipho Mbule," Reed said as per KickOff.
"I really don't know what's troubling this young man from his God-given talent," Reed noted.
"Mbule can influence a game on his own. Kaizer Chiefs need a crowd puller like Mbule.
"That's what we've been lacking lately as the culture of the club."
- Kaizer Chiefs
The heir to Ace Ntsoelengoe's throne?
Reed went as far as to compare the former Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United man to one of the greatest icons in the history of the Glamour Boys.
He suggested that with the right guidance and a change in lifestyle, the 28-year-old could be the catalyst for a trophy-laden era at Naturena.
He continued: "He is the closest thing to Ace Ntsoelengoe.
"I believe Mbule can take Chiefs back to where they were, but he needs to change his ways.
"He needs Jesus Christ. That's the only thing that can help the boy. He needs deliverance; he needs to accept that he alone is not enough.
"He and Kaizer Chiefs can also work. I believe he's still got a good chance to make a comeback in the national team in the future."