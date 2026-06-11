Bad news for Kaizer Chiefs as agent reveals Sipho Mbule is looking 'outside the borders of South Africa' after Orlando Pirates refused option to extend his contract

Sipho Mbule arrived at Orlando Pirates with massive expectations at the start of the season and initially looked like the missing piece in the Buccaneers' midfield puzzle, putting in performances that earned him a recall to the Bafana Bafana setup under Hugo Broos for the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the narrative shifted dramatically during the second half of the campaign as Mbule’s involvement became increasingly sporadic until he vanished from matchday squads without any official explanation.

Then, sure enough, the news broke that the Buccaneers had decided against activating the extension of his one year contract, leaving him as a free agent.



