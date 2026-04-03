Bad news for Esperance? Mamelodi Sundowns tipped to succeed in CAF Champions League, 'they have an advantage over the other semi-finalists'
- Backpage
Bigwigs out
The quarter-finals stage of the CAF Champions League produced stunning moments as teams that were seen as favourites were eliminated.
Al Ahly, the record champions, and Pyramids FC, the defending champions, were knocked out. According to pundits, the elimination of the two teams should be good news for the Tshwane giants. Last season, Downs met both; they played against Al Ahly in the semi-final before an ultimate showdown against Pyramids in the final.
In recent times, Al Ahly have been seen as Sundowns' real rivals, and their exit is believed to be a boost for the Premier Soccer League heavyweights.
Downs will face Tunisian heavyweights Esperance in the semi-final, a club that was previously coached by Miguel Cardoso.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Tangible possibility
According to Cavin Johnson, a former Al Ahly assistant coach, Sundowns are in a good position to reach the Champions League final and even win.
"Historically, Al Ahly have been considered Sundowns' nemesis, and vice versa. In recent seasons, encounters between the two sides have favoured Al Ahly," Johnson told KickOff.
"Now that Al Ahly have been eliminated, Sundowns recognises that reaching the final is a tangible possibility this season. They must remain focused, as they are arguably at an advantage over the other semi-finalists," he added.
"As South Africans, we should provide Sundowns with ample preparation time to maximise their performance potential."
- Mamelodi Sundowns
What should Sundowns do?
Even though Johnson believes Downs have an advantage in the race, he says there are things the PSL side must do.
"To earn a star in the Champions League, consistency is crucial. It is not about hoping for favourable fixtures. A well-prepared and rested team increases their chances of success in the semi-finals," noted Cavin Johnson.
"Esperance demonstrated their strength against Al Ahly in the quarterfinals. Currently, Sundowns appear to be in their strongest position for some time."
- Backpage
Door wide open for Downs
Johnson's argument is similar to what Fadlu Davids said about Sundowns' chances of winning the Champions League, especially with the elimination of Al Ahly.
Former Orlando Pirates assistant head coach Fadlu Davids believes that the elimination of the Egyptian sides is an advantage for the Pretoria heavyweights.
“It was really a huge shock for Pyramids to be out and for Al Ahly to be out. It only opens the door for Sundowns if you talk about the moment for them to be able to win the Champions League; it’s now," the Raja Casablanca head coach said.
“I remember in 2016, it was a similar type: 'Are they going to qualify? If they don’t, they qualify through appeals in the boardroom, going on to win it.
“It was similar [this season], so they qualified through the group stages, which were really tough. And they immediately made it through," he added.
Before facing Esperance in the two-legged semi-final, Sundowns will face Chippa United and Durban City for PSL games.