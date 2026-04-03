Bad news for Esperance? Mamelodi Sundowns tipped to succeed in CAF Champions League, 'they have an advantage over the other semi-finalists'

The quarter-finals stage of the CAF Champions League produced stunning moments as teams that were seen as favourites were eliminated.

Al Ahly, the record champions, and Pyramids FC, the defending champions, were knocked out. According to pundits, the elimination of the two teams should be good news for the Tshwane giants. Last season, Downs met both; they played against Al Ahly in the semi-final before an ultimate showdown against Pyramids in the final.

In recent times, Al Ahly have been seen as Sundowns' real rivals, and their exit is believed to be a boost for the Premier Soccer League heavyweights.

Downs will face Tunisian heavyweights Esperance in the semi-final, a club that was previously coached by Miguel Cardoso.