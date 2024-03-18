Bad News For Cassius Mailula: 'Bernardeschi & Insigne's level is just too high' - Toronto coach Herdman on why Bafana Bafana forward is yet to play this season
Toronto FC head coach John Herdman has explained why South Africa international Cassius Mailula is finding game time hard to come by this season.
- Mailula is competing with ex-Serie A stars
- The 23-year-old stuck on the bench
- Broos did warn Mailula after Toronto move