Bad news for Bafana Bafana & Hugo Broos as Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is sidelined due to injury

BackpageMichael MadyiraBad news for Bafana Bafana & Hugo Broos as Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is sidelined due to injurySouth AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMRoyal AMThemba ZwaneHugo BroosNigeriaThe Brazilians have delivered upsetting news about their experienced attacking midfielder who has picked up an injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowZwane is a key Bafana player But he has now picked an injury He could be doubt for Bafana for June assignments Article continues below