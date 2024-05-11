Themba Zwane, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Michael Madyira

Bad news for Bafana Bafana & Hugo Broos as Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is sidelined due to injury

South AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMRoyal AMThemba ZwaneHugo BroosNigeria

The Brazilians have delivered upsetting news about their experienced attacking midfielder who has picked up an injury.

  • Zwane is a key Bafana player
  • But he has now picked an injury
  • He could be doubt for Bafana for June assignments
