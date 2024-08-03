Bradley Grobler & Olisa Ndah, Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United, August 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Back-to-back champions Orlando Pirates see off SuperSport United to reach MTN8 semi-finals in extra-time

MTN 8 CupOrlando Pirates vs SuperSport UnitedOrlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedOlisa NdahPatrick MaswanganyiDeon HottoTerrence DzvukamanjaBradley GroblerPremier Soccer LeagueMaliele Vincent Pule

Bucs and Matsatsantsa kicked off the 2024/25 season with the former winning at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

  • Pirates hosted SSU in the MTN8 quarters
  • The match ended 3-1 in favour of Pirates
  • Bucs are on course to defend the MTN8
