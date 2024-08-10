'Aziz Ki or Mayele? Kaizer Chiefs will sign the one whose parents respond first' - Fans open up

Fans have their say regarding Amakhosi's possible signing of the current and former Young Africans forwards.

Stephane Aziz Ki and Fiston Mayele are two established players who have been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs in the ongoing transfer season.

The duo worked together with coach Nasreddine Nabi at Young Africans, winning back-to-back major titles.

Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile have not been performing at Amakhosi as expected explaining why the Soweto giants are desperately looking for a striker.

South Africans are now weighing on the possibility of having either Ki or Mayele. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.

