'Aziz Ki or Mayele? Kaizer Chiefs will sign the one whose parents respond first' - Fans open up

Stephane Aziz Ki and Fiston Mayele are two established players who have been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs in the ongoing transfer season.
The duo worked together with coach Nasreddine Nabi at Young Africans, winning back-to-back major titles.
Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile have not been performing at Amakhosi as expected explaining why the Soweto giants are desperately looking for a striker.
South Africans are now weighing on the possibility of having either Ki or Mayele.
