Azam FC coach Bruno Ferry reacts to transfer rumours linking Tanzania international Feisal Salum to Mamelodi Sundowns

Backpagepix.Michael MadyiraAzam FC coach Bruno Ferry reacts to transfer rumours linking Tanzania international Feisal Salum to Mamelodi SundownsPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCFeisal SalumManqoba MngqithiArthur ZwaneKobamelo KodisangAzam FCThe 26-year-old attacking midfielder has for long been said to be a transfer target of the big PSL clubs.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSalum has previously been linked with BucsHe is now reportedly a Downs targetHis coach responds to the rumoursCLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!Article continues below