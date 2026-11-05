Vicario 6: Rarely called upon in the first half, he comfortably keeps out a deflected shot. The defence blocks his opponents' few efforts after the break, while Smit shoots over from an excellent position. Vicario is not at fault for the goal and produces a superb save to deny Meerdink deep into stoppage time, although officials rule out the chance for offside against the AZ forward.

Kalulu 6: On the right flank, he covers for Kolo Muani and sometimes looks to set him up, though he rarely overlaps. He ventures forward more early in the second half but struggles towards the end, dropping too deep into the penalty area.

Gatti 7: Wearing the captain's armband, he starts alertly, with precise, clean challenges. Early in the second half, he prevents Daal from getting past him and turns his shot behind for a corner. Gatti then overcomplicates a counter-attack, costing his team a good opportunity. A few minutes later, he gets forward again but misplaces the decisive pass to Alajbegovic. In the 70th minute, he intercepts the ball on the edge of his area and carries it out. Exhausted, he goes off and hands the armband to Bremer (78' Bremer 5.5: He comes on and tries to make his presence felt in the middle of the penalty area during the Dutch side's final onslaught, but struggles badly).

Lucumí 6: Alongside Gatti, he looks to be more precise and commit fewer fouls than in recent outings. After 80 relatively quiet minutes, he comes under pressure late on, like the rest of the Juventus defence.

Kelly 5: Completing Spalletti's back three, he marks well but struggles to clear the ball or start attacks, much to Spalletti's fury in the dugout. He shares the blame with Cabal for AZ's goal to make it 2-1.

Sarr 6: His hard-working display is full of running. He has few touches but helps link the different areas of the team, provides cover and wins the ball back.

T.Koopmeiners 7: The prodigal son returns to his Alkmaar with a fine left-footed volley and does not celebrate when the ball goes in. In the second half, a mistake with his feet leaves De Busser away from his goal, but Koopmeiners does not dare attempt a lob from outside the area. He also makes a couple of valuable ball recoveries.

Cambiaso 5.5: Starting as a wide midfielder, he drops back when Juventus defend to form a five-man back line, with Kalulu on the right alongside the three centre-backs. He struggles a little early in the second half, picks up a booking and goes off with half an hour remaining (60' Cabal 5: He comes on confidently on the left flank without taking risks, and switches with Kalulu to play on the right when needed. He shares the blame with Kelly for AZ's goal to make it 2-1).

Woltemade 5.5: As ever, his movement is laboured and his passing often inaccurate. He is Juve's central attacking outlet tonight, with Kolo Muani on the right and Alajbegovic on the left. He combines well with the Frenchman in the build-up to Kolo Muani's goal (78' Ekhator 5.5: He makes his debut, plays more in a defensive role than in attack and picks up a booking).

Alajbegovic 6.5: With the team playing mainly down the right through Kolo Muani, he sees less of the ball on his side. Midway through the first half, he makes his presence felt with a powerful right-footed shot just over the crossbar, then handles a couple of balls with the composure of a veteran. He finds good positions to score twice in the second half, but first Koopmeiners and then Gatti misplace the final pass (60' Boga 6: He shows flashes of his ability with a couple of sharp moves).

Kolo Muani 7.5: A right-footed shot across goal goes narrowly wide before he sets up Koopmeiners' goal with an excellent assist from the right wing. He then scores Juventus' second with a fine left-footed shot after tenaciously winning the ball back and exchanging passes with Woltemade. Starting on the right again in the second half, he moves across the entire attacking line and often beats his direct opponent for pace (86' Douglas Luiz: not rated).

Manager Spalletti 6.5: His preparation pays off, particularly the new move of playing Kolo Muani on the right. Whether it proves a one-night inspiration or a turning point in the season for the French forward and Spalletti remains to be seen. He manages the start of the second half well, but Juventus fail to deliver the knockout blow and come under tremendous pressure late on. His substitutions do not help.