Austrian club SV Ried announce Cape Town City's Jaedin Rhodes as Antonio van Wyk's replacement - 'We were looking for a player who could match Toni’s strengths'

Jaedin Rhodes has completed his highly anticipated transfer to Austrian side SV Ried, the club officially announced on Friday morning.

The midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2028, with the deal including an option for a further year as he seeks to make his mark in Europe.

The 23-year-old was a standout performer for Cape Town City during his stint in the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.

Rhodes managed to find the back of the net nine times, proving to be one of the most clinical attacking threats in the division despite the Citizens narrowly missing out on a return to the Betway Premiership.



