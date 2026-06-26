Austrian club SV Ried announce Cape Town City's Jaedin Rhodes as Antonio van Wyk's replacement - 'We were looking for a player who could match Toni’s strengths'
European dream realized for Rhodes
Jaedin Rhodes has completed his highly anticipated transfer to Austrian side SV Ried, the club officially announced on Friday morning.
The midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2028, with the deal including an option for a further year as he seeks to make his mark in Europe.
The 23-year-old was a standout performer for Cape Town City during his stint in the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.
Rhodes managed to find the back of the net nine times, proving to be one of the most clinical attacking threats in the division despite the Citizens narrowly missing out on a return to the Betway Premiership.
- SV Ried
Replacing a familiar face
The arrival of Rhodes in Austria is strategically timed, as SV Ried were in the market for a specific profile of player following the departure of another South African talent.
Antonio van Wyk recently vacated his spot at Ried to return to his homeland, joining Pretoria giants Mamelodi Sundowns in a high-profile move that broke the Austrian club's transfer record.
By securing Rhodes, SV Ried have effectively replaced one South African star with another, continuing their trend of raiding the local market for talent.
Rhodes will not be alone in his new surroundings, as he joins former Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart, who is already established within the Ried setup.
- Getty Images Sport
Ried sporting director explains the signing
Wolfgang Fiala, the Sporting Director at SV Ried, was vocal about why the club targeted Rhodes specifically after Van Wyk moved on.
Fiala noted that the club's positive history with South African players made them look toward the Cape-based midfielder as the primary solution for their attacking void.
In a statement, Fiala said: “After Antonio van Wyk’s departure, we were looking for a player who could match Toni’s strengths and be even more direct in front of goal.
"Since we have good experiences with South African players, the market was naturally interesting for us.
"Jaedin is a direct player who is very good at pressing and has a good sense of depth.
"We are very pleased that he chose SV Oberbank Ried, even though he had several other offers.”
- SV Ried
Rhodes ready for Austrian challenge
The player himself has expressed his delight at the move, citing the chance to play in Europe as a lifelong ambition.
Rhodes believes the style of play in the Austrian Bundesliga is perfectly suited to his aggressive and energetic approach on the pitch, making the Innviertel-based club an ideal destination.
“I chose SV Oberbank Ried because it has always been my dream to play in Europe. And I know that Ried is the perfect club for me now.
"My goal is to learn as much as possible and make history with the club,” says Jaedin Rhodes.
“Austrian football is fast-paced and very physical. My strengths lie in pressing and counter-attacking – that’s exactly what Austrian football is all about.”