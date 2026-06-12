Augusto Palacios defends red-carded Bafana Bafana star Sphephelo Sithole - 'It is common in football for a player to commit a foul'

In what was a historic occasion for South African football, Sphephelo Sithole found himself etched into the record books for all the wrong reasons.

Bafana Bafana's opening match is one to forget, with disappointment at every turn. From Hugo Broos' conservative team selection to finishing the game with two red cards, very little went right for South Africa.

For Sithole, the afternoon proved even more devastating. His costly error in the opening stages gifted Mexico the breakthrough before the 27-year-old was shown a red card shortly after the halftime break.

The Mzansi football fraternity did not hold back in expressing their frustration towards the Bafana midfielder.

But Augusto Palacios has come to Sithole's defence, insisting that the blame should not rest solely on his shoulders and stressing that mistakes and fouls are part and parcel of the game.



