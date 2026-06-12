Augusto Palacios defends red-carded Bafana Bafana star Sphephelo Sithole - 'It is common in football for a player to commit a foul'
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Sithole makes history for the wrong reasons
In what was a historic occasion for South African football, Sphephelo Sithole found himself etched into the record books for all the wrong reasons.
Bafana Bafana's opening match is one to forget, with disappointment at every turn. From Hugo Broos' conservative team selection to finishing the game with two red cards, very little went right for South Africa.
For Sithole, the afternoon proved even more devastating. His costly error in the opening stages gifted Mexico the breakthrough before the 27-year-old was shown a red card shortly after the halftime break.
The Mzansi football fraternity did not hold back in expressing their frustration towards the Bafana midfielder.
But Augusto Palacios has come to Sithole's defence, insisting that the blame should not rest solely on his shoulders and stressing that mistakes and fouls are part and parcel of the game.
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Palacios calls for calm
Speaking to KickOff, the former Bafana coach was quick to downplay the severity of the incident, suggesting that the public reaction has been heightened by the result.
"It is common in football for a player to commit a foul; it is a red card, but he was attempting to clear the ball," Palacios explained when assessing the game's turning point.
"I understand that everyone is upset, but this is primarily because we lost the match, and people did not expect us to be defeated," he added.
Palacios believes that the narrative surrounding the player would be significantly different had Broos' men managed to find a way back into the contest after the dismissal.
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Total faith in Broos' selection
The experienced coach also emphasised that every player in the squad possesses the necessary talent to compete at this level, urging fans not to single out individuals during a difficult period.
"Every player selected by Hugo Broos is regarded as a quality athlete.
"We must not single out Sithole for mistakes. He was involved in building from the back, lost possession, and Mexico capitalised, resulting in a goal.
"He made an error," Palacios remarked.
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Bafana's focus shifts to Czech
With the opening day disappointment now in the rearview mirror, the focus must shift to the remaining fixtures.
Bafana faces a must-win situation in their next outing if they are to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive on the world stage.
Palacios concluded his assessment by looking forward to the next challenge, stating: "We should instead focus on our upcoming match against the Czech Republic.
"It is crucial that we secure a victory in this game and observe the outcome of the match between South Korea and Mexico."