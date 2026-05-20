Aubrey Modiba outlines Mamelodi Sundowns push ahead of CAF Champions League final second leg - ‘We want to go to Club World Cup being the champions’

For Mamelodi Sundowns, the trip to Rabat is about more than just a trophy; it is about validating their recent domestic dominance with the ultimate continental prize.

Having secured a 1-0 lead at Loftus Versfeld, the Brazilians are desperate to avoid the heartbreak of last season's CAF Champions League campaign and ensure they represent the continent with pride at the revamped FIFA Club World Cup.

Aubrey Modiba, speaking on the magnitude of the upcoming clash, emphasised the squad's determination to go to the global club tournament as Africa's champions.