Aubrey Modiba outlines Mamelodi Sundowns push ahead of CAF Champions League final second leg - ‘We want to go to Club World Cup being the champions’
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Chasing continental glory and the World Cup spot
For Mamelodi Sundowns, the trip to Rabat is about more than just a trophy; it is about validating their recent domestic dominance with the ultimate continental prize.
Having secured a 1-0 lead at Loftus Versfeld, the Brazilians are desperate to avoid the heartbreak of last season's CAF Champions League campaign and ensure they represent the continent with pride at the revamped FIFA Club World Cup.
Aubrey Modiba, speaking on the magnitude of the upcoming clash, emphasised the squad's determination to go to the global club tournament as Africa's champions.
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'We really want to go to this World Cup being the champions'
"It will mean a lot. Even last season, we wanted to go to the Club World Cup as African champions by winning the Champions League, but it didn't happen," said Modiba as per SABC Sports.
"We were disappointed. This season, we really want to go to this World Cup being the champions.
"But, like I said, we still have another game, and we can't start celebrating now as if that game is done.
"Our next focus should be that game in Morocco," he stated.
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The importance of a Moroccan clean sheet
With the immediate focus firmly locked on delivering a strong result on Sunday to seal all the glory, the left-back is fully aware that defensive discipline will be Masandawana’s golden ticket to the podium, with control at the back proving key to getting the job done.
"It's better than last season. We always want to do better than the season before.
"This time around, we have an advantage. Hopefully, going into that game, we can use that advantage to our benefit.
"And yes, we need to make sure we keep a clean sheet as well; it's very important, and we can probably win the game," the versatile defender explained.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
'We also want to make history'
The pressure is on to restore Sundowns to the pinnacle of African football and satisfy a fanbase that has become accustomed to success.
Modiba is well aware of the weight of expectation that comes with wearing the yellow jersey in a final.
"We also want to make history for this beautiful club.
"We want to make the fans happy, as much as they want it; they always want it.
"We can't celebrate yet because we still have another game in Morocco, which is going to be difficult.
"The fans are going to cheer for them, and how they fill up the stadiums – their energy is going to be different going into this game.
"But hopefully, our dreams can come true since we joined the team," he concluded.