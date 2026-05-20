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Aubrey Modiba and Reda Slim, Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Aubrey Modiba outlines Mamelodi Sundowns push ahead of CAF Champions League final second leg - ‘We want to go to Club World Cup being the champions’

A. Modiba
FIFA Club World Cup
CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC

With all eyes on the final second-leg clash against AS FAR in Morocco and history within reach, the Tshwane giants are not only chasing continental glory but looking to push beyond Africa after securing a narrow first-leg lead, determined to finish the job and secure their place at the top table of global club football.

  • FBL-CAF-C1-SUNDOWNS-ASFARAFP

    Chasing continental glory and the World Cup spot

    For Mamelodi Sundowns, the trip to Rabat is about more than just a trophy; it is about validating their recent domestic dominance with the ultimate continental prize.

    Having secured a 1-0 lead at Loftus Versfeld, the Brazilians are desperate to avoid the heartbreak of last season's CAF Champions League campaign and ensure they represent the continent with pride at the revamped FIFA Club World Cup.

    Aubrey Modiba, speaking on the magnitude of the upcoming clash, emphasised the squad's determination to go to the global club tournament as Africa's champions.

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  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    'We really want to go to this World Cup being the champions'

    "It will mean a lot. Even last season, we wanted to go to the Club World Cup as African champions by winning the Champions League, but it didn't happen," said Modiba as per SABC Sports.

    "We were disappointed. This season, we really want to go to this World Cup being the champions.

    "But, like I said, we still have another game, and we can't start celebrating now as if that game is done.

    "Our next focus should be that game in Morocco," he stated.


  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    The importance of a Moroccan clean sheet

    With the immediate focus firmly locked on delivering a strong result on Sunday to seal all the glory, the left-back is fully aware that defensive discipline will be Masandawana’s golden ticket to the podium, with control at the back proving key to getting the job done.

    "It's better than last season. We always want to do better than the season before.

    "This time around, we have an advantage. Hopefully, going into that game, we can use that advantage to our benefit.

    "And yes, we need to make sure we keep a clean sheet as well; it's very important, and we can probably win the game," the versatile defender explained.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    'We also want to make history'

    The pressure is on to restore Sundowns to the pinnacle of African football and satisfy a fanbase that has become accustomed to success.

    Modiba is well aware of the weight of expectation that comes with wearing the yellow jersey in a final.

    "We also want to make history for this beautiful club.

    "We want to make the fans happy, as much as they want it; they always want it.

    "We can't celebrate yet because we still have another game in Morocco, which is going to be difficult.

    "The fans are going to cheer for them, and how they fill up the stadiums – their energy is going to be different going into this game.

    "But hopefully, our dreams can come true since we joined the team," he concluded.

CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC