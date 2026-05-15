Aubrey Modiba lays down the ambition as Mamelodi Sundowns chase CAF glory - ‘The supporters obviously want the second star, hopefully we’re going to be able to do that’

Mamelodi Sundowns are leaning on unity, belief, and an unbreakable dressing-room bond as they edge closer to a defining moment in their CAF Champions League journey.

The Brazilians stand on the brink of history, with a second star for their badge firmly within sight as excitement builds ahead of the first-leg showdown against Moroccan giants AS FAR Rabat.

Aubrey Modiba has revealed that the squad’s focus has been sharpened by constant internal reminders of what is at stake, with players driving each other to stay locked in for the decisive stretch.







