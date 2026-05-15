Aubrey Modiba lays down the ambition as Mamelodi Sundowns chase CAF glory - ‘The supporters obviously want the second star, hopefully we’re going to be able to do that’
Internal belief driving the Brazilians
Mamelodi Sundowns are leaning on unity, belief, and an unbreakable dressing-room bond as they edge closer to a defining moment in their CAF Champions League journey.
The Brazilians stand on the brink of history, with a second star for their badge firmly within sight as excitement builds ahead of the first-leg showdown against Moroccan giants AS FAR Rabat.
Aubrey Modiba has revealed that the squad’s focus has been sharpened by constant internal reminders of what is at stake, with players driving each other to stay locked in for the decisive stretch.
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'We speak about winning the second star'
"I think what helps us most is the fact that we do have these conversations, we speak about winning the second star for ourselves, the fans, and the club," the versatile defender explained during a media briefing at Loftus Versfeld.
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Chasing the elusive second star
For the Brazilians, the Champions League has become the holy grail. Despite their relentless dominance in domestic competition, the club has often found the final hurdles of African football difficult to clear.
Modiba acknowledges that while the pressure from the Yellow Nation is intense, the players must maintain a level head to deliver the result everyone is dreaming of.
"The supporters obviously want the second star, and we know and understand that, so hopefully we’re going to be able to do that this time around," he noted the weight of expectation.
Managing the pressure of the final
Regardless of the massive external noise and the historical significance of the fixture, Modiba believes that composure will be the deciding factor. Finals are often won in the mind as much as on the pitch, and the Bafana Bafana international is wary of letting the occasion get the better of the squad's performance levels.
"We try not to place any pressure on ourselves because when we do that, we don’t perform to the best of our ability."
By focusing on their tactical execution rather than the magnitude of the trophy, the Chloorkop-based side hopes to navigate the two-legged affair with clinical precision.