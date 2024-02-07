Aubrey Modiba: Bafana Bafana star extends Mamelodi Sundowns contract amid reported European interest

Michael Madyira
Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi SundownsAfrican Football League
Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCAfrica Cup of NationsSouth AfricaLamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns utility-man Aubrey Modiba has penned a new contract as the player's star continues to rise.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Modiba joined Downs in 2020
  • His contract was due to expire in June 2025
  • It has been extended by two more years

Editors' Picks