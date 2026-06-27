Aubrey Modiba assesses Canada challenge as Bafana Bafana prepare for crucial test - 'We are going to put up a fight as we always do'

For Aubrey Modiba, simply being at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a victory in itself.

He faced a race against time after sustaining a hamstring injury during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final. With head coach Hugo Broos preparing to name his final squad.

"It did cross my mind [that I may not play at the World Cup]," according to the Sowetan, Modiba admitted after Bafana Bafana secured their spot in the knockout rounds.

"The medical team at Mamelodi Sundowns helped me to recover for the first World Cup game, and I am thankful that the coach believed in me.

"We had some tough conversations before he [selected] the team. I assured him that I will be ready for the first game.

"I was not 100% at the beginning of the tournament, but I am becoming better as the tournament progresses.

"He [Broos] wanted to see where I was in terms of confidence and progress [from] injury, and I assured him I would be ready for the first game against Mexico.

"I am thankful to the coach and the medical team for helping me."



