Aubrey Modiba assesses Canada challenge as Bafana Bafana prepare for crucial test - 'We are going to put up a fight as we always do'
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Overcoming injury heartbreak to reach the global stage
For Aubrey Modiba, simply being at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a victory in itself.
He faced a race against time after sustaining a hamstring injury during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final. With head coach Hugo Broos preparing to name his final squad.
"It did cross my mind [that I may not play at the World Cup]," according to the Sowetan, Modiba admitted after Bafana Bafana secured their spot in the knockout rounds.
"The medical team at Mamelodi Sundowns helped me to recover for the first World Cup game, and I am thankful that the coach believed in me.
"We had some tough conversations before he [selected] the team. I assured him that I will be ready for the first game.
"I was not 100% at the beginning of the tournament, but I am becoming better as the tournament progresses.
"He [Broos] wanted to see where I was in terms of confidence and progress [from] injury, and I assured him I would be ready for the first game against Mexico.
"I am thankful to the coach and the medical team for helping me."
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Defying the critics through national unity
Despite heavy criticism regarding their consistency, Bafana have found a way to silence the doubters on the grandest stage of all.
"It was tough, but we never gave up, and we never let external things affect us," he explained.
"We know people are always going to talk and criticise, and some of them do it to get views and numbers.
"We know what we can do because we have been together for so many years. This is history; we are not going to stop here, and we are going to keep on pushing.
"When our backs are against the wall, that’s where we come out on top because we believe in each other; we are a strong and united group.
"You can see with the way we sing, and we do everything together. We fight for one another, and we want to make history together, and we help the younger ones who are coming through."
Preparing for the Canada challenge
The road ahead does not get any easier for South Africa, as a formidable Canada awaits them.
"They [Canada] have been doing well, and you can’t take any team for granted at this level, but we are going to watch their games.
"There are a lot of upsets here, and we are going to prepare accordingly for that game.
"Hopefully, we can win and progress to the next round. Anyway, it’s like they are playing at home, but we are looking forward to that game.
"They are above us in the rankings, but we are going to put up a fight as we always do. Hopefully, we can match them on the day; anything can happen."
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A milestone moment for the Sundowns star
In addition to the team's collective success, the victory over South Korea held special personal significance for Modiba as he reached his 50th cap for the national team.
"To be honest, I didn’t even know it was my 50th cap.
"I am happy to be able to win a match on this occasion of a personal milestone and excited to go to the next round.
This sense of accountability remains at the heart of the squad's philosophy as they look to push further into the bracket.
"When we fight together, we can match any team in the world, and this is because we have quality and we believe in one another.
"We just need to go the extra 10%. We hold each other accountable when we don’t perform."