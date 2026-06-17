Attacking Bafana Bafana XI floated for Czechia clash - 'We didn't say to Hugo Broos to win the World Cup, we said to him, go represent us well'

Hugo Broos finds himself firmly in the firing line following Bafana Bafana’s listless 2-0 loss to Mexico.

The tactical surrender in Mexico City has sparked a backlash from the South African faithful, with Benedict Vilakazi leading the calls for a drastic rethink.

Broos’ decision to deploy a rigid, pragmatic system, devoid of natural width or a creative heartbeat, has left fans demanding a style of play that actually reflects the nation's footballing identity.

"As South Africans, we wanted to see him play attacking football," Vilakazi told SportsBoom.co.za.

"We didn't say to the coach, he must go and win the World Cup. What we said to him was to go and represent us well"