Attacking Bafana Bafana XI floated for Czechia clash - 'We didn't say to Hugo Broos to win the World Cup, we said to him, go represent us well'
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Vilakazi demands attacking overhaul
Hugo Broos finds himself firmly in the firing line following Bafana Bafana’s listless 2-0 loss to Mexico.
The tactical surrender in Mexico City has sparked a backlash from the South African faithful, with Benedict Vilakazi leading the calls for a drastic rethink.
Broos’ decision to deploy a rigid, pragmatic system, devoid of natural width or a creative heartbeat, has left fans demanding a style of play that actually reflects the nation's footballing identity.
"As South Africans, we wanted to see him play attacking football," Vilakazi told SportsBoom.co.za.
"We didn't say to the coach, he must go and win the World Cup. What we said to him was to go and represent us well"
- AFP
The XI to beat Czechia
Looking ahead to the crucial clash on Thursday, Vilakazi did not hesitate to name the players he believes can turn the tide.
He has called for the inclusion of fan-favourites Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, and Thalente Mbatha to provide the attacking impetus that was sorely missing against El Tri.
Breaking down his ideal starting line-up, Vilakazi said: "I hope we can start with [Khuliso] Mudau on the right, [Aubrey] Modiba on the left side and then play [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi and play [Ime]Okon so they have four at the back.
"Then go to the midfield with Tebza [Teboho Mokoena], Jayden Adams and Mbatha; that's a very talented three in the midfield.
"Then up front, let's go with [Iqraam] Rayners as our striker, with Appollis and Mofokeng on the wing."
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Broos urged to take the blame
Beyond the tactical shifts, Vilakazi feels that the Belgian tactician must shield his squad from the fallout of the opening match.
"If I am Hugo Broos, to take away the pressure from the players, I would say to the boys, I let you down, I made a mistake, and I'm taking all the blame," Vilakazi explained.
"I made a mistake, I tried something, and it didn't work out, so you guys didn't do anything wrong. You guys deserved to win that game, but the mistake that I made cost you guys."
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Young stars can damage Czechia
Confidence remains high that the depth of the current squad is enough to secure a result if used correctly.
Vilakazi pointed to the impact of substitutes and the technical ability of the current crop as a reason for optimism, provided Broos gives them the platform to perform.
He concluded: "These boys, I trust them. You've also got [Thapelo] Maseko, who can come in and do damage; you've also got [Tshepang] Moremi and [Kamogelo] Sebelebele, who can come in and do damage.
"Looking at how we performed against Mexico, if we can play these boys that I just mentioned now, I think we will go to the second round."