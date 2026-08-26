No holding back. Atletico Madrid are furious and have launched a direct attack on Barcelona, who have spent months trying to pressure them into selling Argentine forward Julian Alvarez: "The player is being made into a victim, but the only victim in the Julián case is us," they said in a statement published by Marca , "They have harmed us economically and socially. There is a 0% chance of selling him to Barça. This situation is not about money, it is about dignity. There is a 0% chance of selling him to Barça."





They then concluded: "There is a campaign full of lies and half-truths. The only one paying for this is Atlético."