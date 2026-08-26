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Atletico Madrid: "We are the victims, there is a 0% chance of selling Julian Alvarez to Barcelona. Dignity is at stake"

J. Alvarez
Transfers
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid

Atlético Madrid take a hard line and hit out at Barcelona: next year, la Araña will not be wearing the blaugrana shirt.

No holding back. Atletico Madrid are furious and have launched a direct attack on Barcelona, who have spent months trying to pressure them into selling Argentine forward Julian Alvarez: "The player is being made into a victim, but the only victim in the Julián case is us," they said in a statement published by Marca , "They have harmed us economically and socially. There is a 0% chance of selling him to Barça. This situation is not about money, it is about dignity. There is a 0% chance of selling him to Barça."


They then concluded: "There is a campaign full of lies and half-truths. The only one paying for this is Atlético."

  • Barcelona and Alvarez's agent reported

    According to MarcaAtlético Madrid will continue to defend their interests and will update the complaint already filed to include everything Barcelona and Julián Alvarez's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, have been doing, with the latter working for months to force the player's exit. The former Manchester City man turned down the contract extension offer last March that would have made him the highest-paid player, taking his salary from €7 million to €10 million, and refused to meet the deadline set by the club's hierarchy: an offer of €150 million (excluding commissions) that should have arrived by 20 June. It never reached Atlético's offices and the club have now decided enough is enough in the Julián case.



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  • Alvarez “plays” with mental health

    Atletico Madrid, Marca writes, will continue to support the forward through their medical services, as he is emotionally shaken by the situation that has arisen. At the same time, they consider it unacceptable to "play" with issues as delicate as mental health and problems such as anxiety or depression.

  • Barcelona do not let up

    Barcelona president Joan Laporta again spoke to the club's official channels today about Julian Alvarez: "We are very interested in the player and we have made an offer with great respect for Atletico Madrid, trusting that it will be accepted. We know that, if they were available to discuss the player, we would be willing to buy him starting from the offer we have already made, which is valid until the final day of the transfer window."

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