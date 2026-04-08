Atletico Madrid stun 10-man Barcelona at Camp Nou to take control of Champions League quarter-final

The atmosphere at the Camp Nou was electric as Barcelona sought to take an early advantage in this all-Spanish European tie. Hansi Flick’s side started with intent, pinning Atletico Madrid back into their own half and moving the ball with the speed and precision that has become their hallmark this season. Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal were particularly lively in the opening exchanges, testing the Atleti backline with direct running.

However, the complexion of the entire tie shifted in the 41st minute. Pau Cubarsi, the young defender who has been a revelation this term, was initially shown a yellow card for a robust challenge. After a swift VAR intervention, the referee was advised to review the incident on the pitchside monitor. Upon second viewing, the yellow was rescinded and replaced with a straight red card, leaving the Catalan giants to play more than half the match with 10 men.