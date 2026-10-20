The first signs of dissent from supporters and local critics suggest that Sarri's position is less secure than it was at the start of the project, though the club are inclined to stick with him. Giuntoli and Percassi must now decide whether to give him time to impose his philosophy or return to the old playing system under a different manager. Stefano Pioli and Igor Tudor are emerging as possible alternatives in Bergamo. For Thiago Motta, repeatedly linked with Atalanta and a disciple of Gasperini, the obstacle is the presence of the former Juventus executive, who pushed hard to bring him to Turin only to sack him, damaging their relationship.