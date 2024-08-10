Asanele Velebayi’s Cape Town Spurs saga: Kaizer Chiefs, show the Urban Warriors the money!

The Glamour Boys have their eye on the star attacker, but their first bid came up short, falling far below the Mother City club's asking price.

The 21-year-old rising star finds himself at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war as Chiefs are keen to bring him on board, but Spurs’ valuation of between R8 million to R12.5 million has yet to be met by Amakhosi.

The Urban Warriors remain firm in their stance, challenging Chiefs to step up with a serious offer if they genuinely want to secure the rising star from the National First Division.

With tensions escalating behind the scenes, GOAL delves into the financial dynamics at play, Velebayi’s aspirations and potential solutions to resolve this impasse.

