AS Vita vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Maroons' trip to the DR Congo for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary round, second leg tie.

Stellenbosch are out to protect their 2-0 first-leg lead in their visit to AS Vita as the two sides confront each other at Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote.

The Cape Winelands side are on the verge of reaching the group stage but will have to avoid a comeback by their opponents who are perennial campaigners in this competition.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between AS Vita and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.