AFP
AS FAR head coach Alexandre Santos ‘targeting a piece of African football history’ against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League final
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Joining the pantheon of Portuguese legends
Santos is acutely aware of the historical significance surrounding this final, which features a rare tactical battle between two Portuguese managers on Africa's biggest stage.
Standing in his way is compatriot Miguel Cardoso, the man currently leading the charge for South African titans Mamelodi Sundowns.
For Santos, the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of a national icon serves as a massive motivation ahead of the first leg.
“I’m happy to reach the final with AS FAR, it’s my first with my staff,” Santos said, as reported by iDiski Times.
“I was here twice to face Sundowns but this one is special.
"There will be a Portuguese coach being the champions, you know Manuel José the legend won before.
"On May 24 there will be a second, either me or Miguel.”
By referencing José, who became a cult figure at Al Ahly, Santos has made it clear he intends to cement his own legacy in the African game.
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Respecting the Sundowns juggernaut
While the 55-year-old remains confident in his squad's ability, he was quick to praise the consistency and quality of Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Masandawana have established themselves as a dominant force both domestically and continentally, recently adding the African Football League title to their extensive trophy cabinet.
Santos insists his team must find a level of tactical perfection to disrupt the South Africans' rhythm.
“Sundowns is one of the best African teams in the past decades, won many titles in South Africa, they won the African Football League, have very good players, structure, very good club, good quality, and they show that throughout the season,” the AS FAR boss admitted.
“They control opponents, it’s clear they are one of the best teams in Africa, we need to be perfect and strong collectively. But we’re confident.”
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A tactical plan for continental glory
Having previously faced Sundowns during his tenure with Angolan side Petro de Luanda, Santos is familiar with the challenges posed by the Pretoria-based outfit.
However, he is adamant that AS FAR will not adopt a purely defensive mindset.
The strategy involves navigating a difficult away leg before returning to Rabat to finish the job in front of their passionate home supporters.
“We will go to the pitch to show how good we are, we will fight and do our best, we need to counter the strengths of Sundowns, and when they arrive in Rabat, we want to pick up the cup and celebrate with our supporters,” Santos concluded.
“This is just going to be the first half, I’m confident we can do that.”
As the Moroccan army club seeks its first Champions League crown since 1985, the stakes could not be higher for the man in the dugout.
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What’s next for AS FAR?
It’s a wonderful thing that the Portuguese media and pundits will be showing much interest in this year’s CAF Champions League final, due to the presence of two compatriots opposing each other.
The Moroccans are placing much of their faith in the return leg, but will still aim to secure a favourable result in Pretoria.
Going by the coach’s words, AS FAR may not necessarily park the bus, but would seek to exploit every breach they spot in Sundowns’ back-half.
While Sundowns have concluded their domestic league, AS FAR are just midway through, in the Botola Pro, sitting third, with five points shy of the top spot.
The Rabat giants will put that aside as they face Sundowns in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final in Pretoria on May 17.