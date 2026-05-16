AS FAR head coach Alexandre Santos ‘targeting a piece of African football history’ against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League final

Santos is acutely aware of the historical significance surrounding this final, which features a rare tactical battle between two Portuguese managers on Africa's biggest stage.

Standing in his way is compatriot Miguel Cardoso, the man currently leading the charge for South African titans Mamelodi Sundowns.

For Santos, the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of a national icon serves as a massive motivation ahead of the first leg.

“I’m happy to reach the final with AS FAR, it’s my first with my staff,” Santos said, as reported by iDiski Times.

“I was here twice to face Sundowns but this one is special.

"There will be a Portuguese coach being the champions, you know Manuel José the legend won before.

"On May 24 there will be a second, either me or Miguel.”

By referencing José, who became a cult figure at Al Ahly, Santos has made it clear he intends to cement his own legacy in the African game.



