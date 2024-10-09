Arthur Zwane, Kaizer Chiefs, May 2023Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Arthur Zwane thanks Kaizer Chiefs and Dr. Motaung for 'support, guidance and love' ahead of AmaZulu unveiling

The former Orlando Pirates and Amakhosi star has found a new challenge in KwaZulu-Natal after more than two decades at Naturena.

  • Zwane was appointed AmaZulu co-coach
  • He'll be working with Vusumuzi Vilakazi
  • Zwane comments on his Chiefs departure
