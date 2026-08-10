Arthur Zwane blasts AmaZulu stars after seven-goal MTN8 thriller against Sekhukhune United - 'I've never seen such horrible defending'
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Usuthu coach laments defensive collapse
AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane was scathing in his assessment of his team’s defending following their MTN8 quarter-final defeat to Sekhukhune United at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.
It was a rollercoaster afternoon for the home supporters, with Usuthu making a flying start as Thando Ngwenya put them ahead and the hosts appeared firmly in control during the opening exchanges of the cup tie.
However, the game quickly turned on its head as Babina Noko found a way back into the contest, with the momentum swinging dramatically as the afternoon unfolded.
For Zwane, the defeat was made all the more frustrating by the belief that his side were largely responsible for their own downfall, with defensive lapses proving costly in a seven-goal thriller.
Crucial lapses before the interval
Zwane admitted he had urged his players to manage the final moments of the first half more effectively.
"I think the first 25 minutes we were in control of the game," Zwane said as per IOL.
"I think after scoring the goal we took the foot off the pedal when we were supposed to put pressure on them and force them to make mistakes.
"Just before half-time I even signalled to the players that there’s only three minutes left, let’s kill the game, let’s slow everything down.
"Again, we left them with a lot of room to play. They played from outside to inside, we lose the ball, they equalise."
- Backpage
Second half horror show at Chatsworth
The situation worsened after the restart as Sekhukhune found the net twice in quick succession to turn the game on its head and race into a 3-1 lead.
The manner in which the goals were conceded left the Usuthu technical bench stunned.
Zwane did not mince his words when reflecting on his defenders’ performance during that crucial spell, with the AmaZulu coach left deeply frustrated by the defensive lapses that handed the Limpopo team control of the contest.
"Second half, I’ve never seen such horrible defending from my side," he remarked.
"When we had three other defenders on him, I told them he is left-footed, force him to go to his right, don't allow him to go inside."
- AmaZulu, April 2026
Missed chances and painful lessons
Despite the defensive shambles, AmaZulu showed grit to fight back to 3-3. Zwane felt his team should have finished the job there,
"After equalising, we should have scored two or three goals. Quick goals kill the game," Zwane rued after the final whistle.
Looking forward, Zwane knows that such defensive fragility will be punished at any level of professional football.
In his final assessment of the cup exit, he concluded: "It’s one of those things. You need to learn from these mistakes."
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