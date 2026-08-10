Arthur Zwane blasts AmaZulu stars after seven-goal MTN8 thriller against Sekhukhune United - 'I've never seen such horrible defending'

AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane was scathing in his assessment of his team’s defending following their MTN8 quarter-final defeat to Sekhukhune United at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

It was a rollercoaster afternoon for the home supporters, with Usuthu making a flying start as Thando Ngwenya put them ahead and the hosts appeared firmly in control during the opening exchanges of the cup tie.

However, the game quickly turned on its head as Babina Noko found a way back into the contest, with the momentum swinging dramatically as the afternoon unfolded.

For Zwane, the defeat was made all the more frustrating by the belief that his side were largely responsible for their own downfall, with defensive lapses proving costly in a seven-goal thriller.



