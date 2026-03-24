Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Alessia Russo Chloe Kelly Arsenal Women splitGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly deliver the goods with the Gunners' Champions League title defence poised to continue - at the expense of their London rivals

Player ratings
Arsenal Women
Women's Champions League
A. Russo
C. Kelly
Arsenal Women vs Chelsea FC Women
FEATURES

Arsenal's run to last year's Women's Champions League trophy was characterised by astonishing comebacks but it doesn't look like the Gunners will need one to continue their title defence beyond the quarter-final stage, after beating Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg of their all-English last eight tie on Tuesday night. Goals from Stina Blackstenius and Chloe Kelly allowed the reigning European champions to take an advantage into next week's meeting at Stamford Bridge, in which they will only need to avoid defeat to reach the semi-finals.

At this stage last year, Arsenal went 2-0 down to Real Madrid, forcing them to beat the Spanish side 3-0 at the Emirates in the same week that Chelsea overturned the same deficit on home soil, to beat Manchester City. The Gunners know very well, then, that this 3-1 win doesn't signal the end of this tie. That said, it's a fantastic lead to have, especially given they've only won once at Chelsea in their last 10 visits.

It was one given to them first by Blackstenius, who glanced home Katie McCabe's terrific free-kick delivery at the midway point of the first half. The deadlock could've been broken before that, either by Lauren James hitting the post for Chelsea early on at the other end or Blackstenius taking an opportunity a few minutes prior that Hannah Hampton saved well, but the Swede was clinical to take her second chance and give the hosts the advantage. Kelly then doubled that 10 minutes later. Given plenty of time and space on the edge of the box to wind up a shot, her powerful drive skidded underneath Hampton, who would have expected herself to do better given her world-class quality

When James curled an absolute beauty into the top corner midway through the second half, it looked like Chelsea could take a crucially smaller deficit into their home leg. But Russo responded to her England team-mate's magic with some of her own, quite brilliantly volleying in a third for Arsenal after being slipped in behind the Blues' bamboozled backline by Blackstenius. This tie isn't over yet but it is firmly in the Gunners' control, with their Champions League title defence looking set to continue - and at the expense of their London rivals, still searching for that first UWCL triumph.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...

  • Anneke Borbe Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Anneke Borbe (6/10):

    Could've done better with James' effort, though it did catch her by surprise. Didn't do much else wrong.

    Emily Fox (7/10):

    Dominant in her duels to keep Thompson impressively quiet in the second half, when her American team-mate switched flanks.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (8/10):

    Solid as a rock. Rarely beaten on the ground or in the air, while being great in possession.

    Laia Codina (5/10):

    A mixed first half, before being replaced at the break. Won a fair few duels and made some important interventions, but was also booked for a needless lunge and lucky to get away with one when Chelsea had a goal disallowed for a foul on her.

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    Struggled with Thompson in the first half before being moved into a centre-back role in the second half, which she adjusted impressively well to.

    • Advertisement
  • Alessia Russo Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Kim Little (7/10):

    Solid on the ball and did lots of hard work off it. Tidy display.

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    Another strong performer in midfield. A little looser in possession, but only because she was more adventurous in it. Carried the ball well.

    Alessia Russo (8/10):

    Worked hard all night, carved out a decent opportunity for herself early in the second half and then took her big chance a little later on quite brilliantly.

  • Chloe Kelly Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Beth Mead (5/10):

    Struggled to make much of an impact in attack, though it wasn't for a lack of effort. Off before the hour.

    Stina Blackstenius (8/10):

    An excellent performance in a big game, again. Produced a fantastic header to break the deadlock and a nice pass to feed Russo for Arsenal's third.

    Chloe Kelly (7/10):

    Quiet aside from her goal, which came with a touch of fortune, but it was well hit and a telling contribution.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Renee Slegers Arsenal 2025-26Getty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Taylor Hinds (7/10):

    On at half time, her introduction coincided with Arsenal getting more of a grip on Chelsea's threats out wide, which was no coincidence.

    Olivia Smith (5/10):

    Covered plenty of ground but didn't see much of the ball at all despite coming on with more than half an hour to play.

    Smilla Holmberg (N/A):

    Replaced Mead for the closing stages.

    Frida Maanum (N/A):

    Another player only on for the final few minutes.

    Victoria Pelova (N/A):

    Introduced in stoppage time.

    Renee Slegers (8/10):

    Opted for the Blackstenius-Russo tandem and it worked a treat. Half-time sub raised eyebrows but also worked out perfectly. 

WSL
Arsenal Women crest
Arsenal Women
ARS
Tottenham Hotspur Women crest
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT