Arsenal star announces shock retirement from international football

Norgaard addressed the fans through a post on his official Instagram account, where he admitted the decision was emotionally complex.

He wrote: "I have decided to quit for the national team. On the one hand, it has been a difficult decision, because there's practically nothing I love more than checking in with teammates and staff at Marienlyst. And there's practically nothing I love more than playing games in red and white in a sold-out, buzzing with anticipation Parken.

"At the same time I have felt a lot of confidence from Brian Riemer, and a personal highlight for me was the victory over Portugal in 2025 on exactly one of the magical evenings in Parken - there I took the leadership role in midfield, which I love to play out in."











