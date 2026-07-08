Arsenal sign Switzerland midfielder Geraldine Reuteler as ex-Frankurt midfielder takes No.14 shirt

Arsenal have announced the arrival of Reuteler, with the official club website confirming the permanent transfer on Wednesday. Reuteler joins Arsenal following an eight-year spell with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Frauen-Bundesliga. During her highly successful time in Germany, Reuteler developed into a dynamic presence, making 184 appearances across all competitions, scoring 54 goals, and providing 44 assists.

Before moving to Germany, Reuteler began her career at FC Stans and made her senior debut for FC Luzern at just 15 years of age. Reuteler arrives in London with an impressive international pedigree, having earned 91 caps, won the Swiss Women's Player of the Year award in 2024, and helped Switzerland reach the Euro 2025 quarter-finals.



