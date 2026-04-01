Arsenal 'in pole position' to sign €100m Bayer Leverkusen star as agent confirms 'genuine' Mikel Arteta interest

Arteta appears to have found a long-term solution to Arsenal's striking concerns in Kofane. The 19-year-old has been a standout performer for Bayer Leverkusen this season, netting seven goals and providing eight assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the Bundesliga star, and now the player's representative, Eric Depolo, has provided a major update on the situation.

“Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine. The manager [Arteta] likes him very much," Depolo claimed in an interview with Daily Arsenal. "There is contact between me and Arsenal. But their focus right now is to win the league - from there everything will start moving.”