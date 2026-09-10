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Mikel Arteta caught 'raging' at trio of Arsenal stars during Champions League win over Napoli despite perfect European start
Arsenal secure dominant win in Naples
Arsenal continued their flawless start to the 2026-27 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Napoli in the Champions League. Martin Odegaard secured the three points with a crucial 75th-minute winner, finally breaking the deadlock after a commanding display from the visitors in Italy.
The Gunners created a multitude of chances throughout the contest but struggled to capitalise on their supremacy until their captain intervened. The triumph ensures Arsenal have now won all five of their opening matches this season, underlining their credentials as genuine contenders in Europe.
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Arteta reacts to missed chances
Despite the positive outcome, Arteta expressed his frustration at Arsenal's overall wastefulness in the final third. The manager believed his side should have comfortably killed the game off much earlier, given the sheer volume of clear-cut opportunities they engineered against a stubborn Napoli defence.
"We fully deserved the three points," Arteta told TNT Sports following the final whistle. "The performance probably doesn’t reflect the result, the team was superb. We showed quality in a lot of moments to break them down and it was a shame because we missed so many great chances."
Arteta added: "On any other day the result would be different. We should have done it in a different way because of the amount of chances we created but we got the win in the end."
Manager left raging at attacking trio
While Arteta was visibly pleased with the collective effort, his mood shifted dramatically in the closing stages. The Spaniard was spotted reacting furiously on the touchline after Havertz, Madueke, and Tzolis failed to track back during a dangerous Napoli counter-attack.
According to TNT Sports co-commentator Lucy Ward, the Arsenal manager was "absolutely raging" as the attacking trio ambled back defensively. She said: "Mikel Arteta was absolutely raging on the sidelines that Havertz, Madueke and Tzolis weren’t recovering after that attack."
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Focus shifts to domestic action
Arsenal ultimately survived the late scare to register a vital clean sheet and secure the victory. The squad is now determined to maintain this winning momentum when they travel to Sunderland's home ground for a Premier League fixture this weekend.
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