Arsenal complete permanent signing of Piero Hincapie after his key role in Premier League-winning season

Arsenal have officially completed the permanent signing of defender Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen, activating their purchase option following his pivotal role in the Gunners' Premier League title triumph. The 24-year-old, who initially moved to the Emirates Stadium on loan, has committed his long-term future to the club by putting pen to paper on a five-year contract that runs until the summer of 2031. Arsenal secured the deal for a reported fee of £34.5 million plus performance-related add-ons, making his stay permanent after a highly successful and seamless adaptation to English football.

The club confirmed the news in an official statement, saying: "We are delighted to have activated the option to make Piero Hincapie’s transfer to us permanent from July 1." The transfer, which remains subject to standard regulatory processes, marks a significant bit of business for the champions as they look to build a dynasty under Arteta.







