Arsenal are thinking about Yildiz: Juventus stand firm, and to sell him they would need an offer well above €100 million

Arsenal are reportedly targeting Kenan Yildiz, Juventus' 2005-born youngster and the Turkey national team. According to La Stampa, the Gunners are searching for a major attacking signing and have identified the young Juventus player as a concrete alternative to Vinicius Jr., who has dropped out of Arsenal's dreams after signing a new multi-year deal with Real Madrid.





Vinicius Jr. had in fact been Arsenal's primary target, but the latest developments have reportedly pushed the London club's hierarchy to look more closely at Yildiz. The Turkish No 10 has developed rapidly and now sits at the top of the Gunners' wish list.



