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Yildiz Juventus FiorentinaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Arsenal are thinking about Yildiz: Juventus stand firm, and to sell him they would need an offer well above €100 million

Juventus
K. Yildiz
Transfers
Arsenal

The Vinicius dream has faded, and among the Gunners’ targets is Juventus’ number 10

Arsenal are reportedly targeting Kenan Yildiz, Juventus' 2005-born youngster and the Turkey national team. According to La Stampa, the Gunners are searching for a major attacking signing and have identified the young Juventus player as a concrete alternative to Vinicius Jr., who has dropped out of Arsenal's dreams after signing a new multi-year deal with Real Madrid.


Vinicius Jr. had in fact been Arsenal's primary target, but the latest developments have reportedly pushed the London club's hierarchy to look more closely at Yildiz. The Turkish No 10 has developed rapidly and now sits at the top of the Gunners' wish list.


  • Far more than 100 million

    Juventus, however, have no intention of letting Yildiz leave in this transfer window. The Turin-based newspaper reports that they would consider an offer from Arsenal, but their stance is anything but soft: to convince the club to sit down at the negotiating table, a bid well in excess of €100 million would be required.


    The message from Juventus is clear: Yildiz is not on the market, at least not under ordinary conditions. Only an extraordinary fee could change the scenario and open the door to a possible move to the Premier League. More details could emerge in the coming days, above all whether Arsenal's interest turns into a genuine move for the Juventus jewel.



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