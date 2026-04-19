Arne Slot confirms Giorgi Mamardashvili taken to hospital after worrying injury in Liverpool's derby victory at Everton

The goalkeeper was injured in the sequence leading to Everton's equalising goal, leaving Slot to sweat on the fitness of his current first choice stopper while club No.1 Alisson Becker continues his own recovery on the sidelines.

Providing an update on the shot-stopper's condition after the final whistle, Slot confirmed the immediate medical steps taken. “He has gone off to hospital,” the Dutchman told reporters. “It looked to me, and it is also what they told me, an open wound. It will not be a long term injury, let's see if he will be available next week.”