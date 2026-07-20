Argentina president Javier Milei declares national holiday despite World Cup final defeat for Lionel Messi & Co

The official announcement quickly triggered fierce public debate, particularly since Lionel Scaloni’s side only finished as runners-up. The president himself chose to bypass attending the showpiece event in person due to his superstitious nature.

Writing on X, Milei stated: "Given the concern about the celebrations for the achievement reached by the Argentine National Team, I inform the population that, depending on what the Players and the Technical Staff decide regarding the day to celebrate, it will be declared a national holiday."