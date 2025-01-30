Oswin Appollis & Monnapule Saleng, Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City, September 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Are Mamelodi Sundowns that bad? Why Polokwane City coach rates Orlando Pirates higher - 'Bucs are stronger than Masandawana'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCPolokwane City vs Chippa UnitedPolokwane CityChippa United

The Premier Soccer League title race is getting tough and Masandawana are leading while the Buccaneers are breathing on their neck.

  • Pirates are closely challenging Downs for the PSL title
  • Polokwane City are surprisingly third
  • Mohafe comments on who is likely to win the PSL title
