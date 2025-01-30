Are Mamelodi Sundowns that bad? Why Polokwane City coach rates Orlando Pirates higher - 'Bucs are stronger than Masandawana'
The Premier Soccer League title race is getting tough and Masandawana are leading while the Buccaneers are breathing on their neck.
- Pirates are closely challenging Downs for the PSL title
- Polokwane City are surprisingly third
- Mohafe comments on who is likely to win the PSL title