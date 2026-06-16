Antonio Van Wyk signs with Mamelodi Sundowns and expresses the excitement of joining 'biggest club' in Africa: 'I cannot wait to experience that on match day'
A massive homecoming for Van Wyk
Mamelodi Sundowns did not waste any time in strengthening their ranks after a historic season, confirming Van Wyk as their first acquisition for the new campaign on Tuesday morning.
After two years showcasing his talents in Austria with SV Ried, the former Stellenbosch FC star has chosen Chloorkop as the place to take his career to the next level.
Van Wyk’s return comes at a time when Masandawana are riding the crest of the continental wave, despite domestic frustrations.
The club’s recruitment of the versatile forward signals its intent to restore its stranglehold on local football and defend their CAF Champions League crown after a busy period of negotiations to bring the player back to Mzansi.
- SV Ried
Chasing glory with the African champions
While Mamelodi Sundowns may have missed out on domestic silverware last term, they achieved the ultimate prize by being crowned CAF Champions League winners.
Under the guidance of Miguel Cardoso, the side defeated Moroccan giants AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate, earning their second star and solidifying their status as the premier force in African football.
It is this pedigree that attracted Van Wyk to the club, as he looks to add his name to the long list of legends at Chloorkop.
Joining the eight-time consecutive Premier Soccer League champions represents a significant step up for the player, who is eager to contribute to a squad that has become the benchmark for excellence in South Africa.
Van Wyk on the ‘biggest club’ in Africa
Speaking in his official unveiling video, Van Wyk reflected on his growth during his time abroad and his admiration for his new employers.
“Spending time away in Europe has been an incredible experience that helped me grow as a footballer and as a person," Van Wyk said.
"This is one of the biggest clubs on the continent. Club with a rich history, high standards and a winning culture.”
The 24-year-old, who helped SV Ried gain promotion to the Austrian top flight, is clearly aware of the expectations that come with wearing the Yellow jersey.
By returning to South Africa with more experience and a refined skill set, he is expected to provide Miguel Cardoso with a dynamic attacking option as the club prepares for another gruelling multi-competition schedule.
- BackPagePix
A message to the Yellow Nation
Van Wyk also took a moment to address the Masandawana faithful, acknowledging the unique atmosphere they create at stadiums across the country.
He said: “To the supporters, your passion for this club is unmatched, and I cannot wait to experience that on match day.
I’m excited for this journey. My name is Antonio van Wyk, and I’m proud to be Yellow.”
The deal marks a successful homecoming for a player who initially made waves in the Western Cape before testing himself in the European climate.
Now, with the backing of the Sundowns and a hunger to prove himself on the biggest stages, Van Wyk is ready to become a household name across Africa.