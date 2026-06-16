Antonio Van Wyk signs with Mamelodi Sundowns and expresses the excitement of joining 'biggest club' in Africa: 'I cannot wait to experience that on match day'

Mamelodi Sundowns did not waste any time in strengthening their ranks after a historic season, confirming Van Wyk as their first acquisition for the new campaign on Tuesday morning.

After two years showcasing his talents in Austria with SV Ried, the former Stellenbosch FC star has chosen Chloorkop as the place to take his career to the next level.

Van Wyk’s return comes at a time when Masandawana are riding the crest of the continental wave, despite domestic frustrations.

The club’s recruitment of the versatile forward signals its intent to restore its stranglehold on local football and defend their CAF Champions League crown after a busy period of negotiations to bring the player back to Mzansi.



