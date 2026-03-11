Getty Images Sport
Antonin Kinsky speaks out after Champions League 'dream' becomes 'nightmare' as Tottenham goalkeeper suffers humiliation against Atletico Madrid
A goalkeeping nightmare in Madrid
The 22-year-old, handed a surprise start against Atletico Madrid, endured a calamitous opening at the Metropolitano stadium. He made two high-profile errors that contributed to Spurs trailing 3-0 after 15 minutes.
Kinsky, who had not featured for the first team since November, gifted the hosts an early lead with a misplaced pass. He then appeared to lose his footing entirely for Atleti’s third goal, while teammate Micky van de Ven also slipped during the build-up to the second. Despite the nightmare performance, the young shot-stopper took to social media to share his reflections, posting an image of himself re-watching the 5-2 defeat with the caption: "Thanks for messages. From dream to nightmare to dream again. See you."
Manager under intense fire
Interim manager Tudor has faced significant backlash for his handling of the substitution, after he appeared to ignore his goalkeeper as the player trudged off the pitch. Defending his decision to make the early change, Tudor, who has now lost all four of his matches since taking temporary charge, insisted it was a necessary move. "I am coaching for 15 years and never have done this, but it was necessary to preserve the guy and preserve the team. It was an incredible situation," the Croatian tactician stated. The manager insisted there was no lingering animosity between him and the player despite the cold reception on the touchline. "Before the game it was the right choice, with pressure on Guglielmo Vicario and Toni a very good goalkeeper," Tudor explained. "After this happened, of course, it is easy to say it is not the right decision. Toni was sorry, he made an excuse for the team. He understands."
Squad remains firmly united
While the coaching staff remained distant during the substitution, senior members of the Spurs squad were quick to rally around their young teammate. Conor Gallagher, Joao Palhinha and Dominic Solanke were all seen offering words of comfort to Kinsky as he headed toward the tunnel. The gesture highlighted the players' empathy during a turbulent period for the London club.
The 5-2 loss leaves Tottenham reeling, but the goalkeeper's public message suggests he is determined to move past the humiliation. With regular number one Vicario facing pressure for his own form, the situation at the stadium remains a major talking point. The club now looks to salvage their season amidst the fallout from a disastrous European night.
What next for Tottenham?
The pressure is reaching a boiling point ahead of Sunday's daunting Premier League trip to face Liverpool at Anfield. The club have not secured a league victory since late December, and the situation is growing increasingly desperate. Since replacing Thomas Frank last month, Tudor has overseen a catastrophic run of four consecutive defeats across all competitions, plunging the squad into a deeper crisis.
Tottenham currently sit 16th in the table with 29 points after playing 29 matches. They are now hovering just one point above Nottingham Forest and West Ham, with the latter occupying the dreaded 18th place in the relegation zone. With top-flight survival now seriously on the line, Spurs must desperately find a way to halt their slide.
