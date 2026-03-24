Anthony Gordon claims Sunderland are 'not a very good team' compared to Newcastle after 'frustrating' Tyne-Wear derby defeat at St James' Park

Speaking to club media, Gordon did not hold back in his assessment of the opposition, stating: "The frustrating thing is, in my opinion, they're not a very good team compared to us. We shouldn't lose to them. Away is obviously more difficult because they have the fans, the atmosphere and a bit more pressure, but at home we should not lose that game. Not with the first half that we had, but again we haven't been good enough starting second halves and it's an ongoing problem.

"It was not good enough really, no excuses. We were good for 45 minutes, which has been the case too often this season — we actually knew going into the game and had been trying to work on it. It was a not good enough start to the second half and they were the better team second half."