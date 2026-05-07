Ansu Fati hails 'incredible' Lamine Yamal & addresses Barcelona future after impressive loan spell at Monaco

After a difficult period at Barcelona and a mixed loan spell in the Premier League with Brighton, Ansu has finally found his rhythm at Monaco. With 11 goals across Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season, averaging a goal every 110 minutes, the forward admits he is finally feeling like himself again. The move to Stade Louis II has provided the consistency and playing time that he had been desperately lacking due to recurring fitness issues.

"I feel comfortable playing and I'm enjoying it. It's been years since I've been able to play consistently or feel so free on the pitch," Ansu explained. "Now I'm enjoying myself and feeling good, which is what I was looking for after a long time. It had been years since I felt so free."



