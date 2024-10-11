Another sold-out affair for Kaizer Chiefs? SuperSport United take Amakhosi to Limpopo as PSL confirm Carling Knockout Cup Round of 16 dates, venues and kick-off times
Amakhosi will have to travel to Polokwane to face Matsatsantsa, while Bucs and Masandawana will be at home in Gauteng.
- PSL gives more details about Carling Knockout Round of 16
- The competition's draw was conducted during the week
- SuperSport United take on Chiefs to Polokwane