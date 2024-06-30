Another Kaizer Chiefs player bites the dust as Amakhosi edge closer to announcing Nasreddine Nabi's arrival

BackpageMichael MadyiraAnother Kaizer Chiefs player bites the dust as Amakhosi edge closer to announcing Nasreddine Nabi's arrivalPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsJasond GonzalezKeagan DollySifiso HlantiNjabulo NgcoboBusiness is starting to gather pace at Naturena where there have been developments in recent days.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs have started doing transfer businessThe have so far released five playersThey are also set to confirm a new coachArticle continues below