Another injury blow for Pitso Mosimane at Bafana Bafana as Orlando Pirates star is side lined - 'We don’t know what will happen, what we will face'

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has officially confirmed that experienced defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has been sidelined with an injury, ruling him out of the crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener against Guinea.

Speaking to the media during a pre-match press conference, Mosimane detailed the nature of the situation regarding the veteran centre-back.

The former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns tactician explained the timeline of the injury, stating: “Setback on Sibisi, he got an injury and has not been training for the last two days. He got a knock in training; we are monitoring it," Mosimane said at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday.

“The doctor says he will miss this one, but injuries are part of professional sport; hence, we select enough numbers. We don’t know what will happen, what we will face."











