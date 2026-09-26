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Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Another injury blow for Pitso Mosimane at Bafana Bafana as Orlando Pirates star is side lined - 'We don’t know what will happen, what we will face'

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
P. Mosimane
L. Maboe
N. Sibisi
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Premier Soccer League

South Africa head coach has seen his preparations for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers disrupted by a significant injury to a key defensive stalwart. The Bafana Bafana mentor will have to make do without one of his most experienced campaigners as the national team begins a new chapter under his leadership.

  • Raul Jimenez Mexico Nkosinathi Sibisi Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Sibisi ruled out of Guinea clash

    Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has officially confirmed that experienced defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has been sidelined with an injury, ruling him out of the crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener against Guinea.

    Speaking to the media during a pre-match press conference, Mosimane detailed the nature of the situation regarding the veteran centre-back.

    The former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns tactician explained the timeline of the injury, stating: “Setback on Sibisi, he got an injury and has not been training for the last two days. He got a knock in training; we are monitoring it," Mosimane said at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday.

    “The doctor says he will miss this one, but injuries are part of professional sport; hence, we select enough numbers. We don’t know what will happen, what we will face."




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  • Danny Jordaan Pitso Mosimane BafanaBackpagepix

    A major loss for the Bafana backline

    Sibisi’s absence is a significant blow considering his standing within the squad as one of the longest-serving members of the defensive unit.

    Having been a part of the initial transition into the previous era five years ago, the Pirates star has matured into a reliable leader alongside the likes of Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena.

    The defender's ability to read the game and his physical presence have been hallmarks of the Bafana defence, and Mosimane will now have to look toward his peripheral options to fill the void.

    With the 2027 AFCON qualification process being the immediate priority, losing a player of Sibisi's tactical intelligence ahead of a match against a physically demanding West African opponent like Guinea is far from ideal.


  • Lebohang Maboe Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Managing the squad depth

    Mosimane, known for his meticulous planning, highlighted that the current squad size was designed specifically to handle such unfortunate circumstances.

    The Bafana boss noted that the withdrawal of other players, such as Lebohang Maboe, had already tested the team's resilience before the ball had even been kicked.

    “We all know Lebo also pulled out; that’s why we selected as many as we could, so we can absorb and overcome these hurdles.

    "That’s what we have, so far so good; the camp is good."


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  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Focus shifts to Orlando

    Despite the injury setbacks, the mood in the Bafana Bafana camp remains positive as they prepare to host Guinea.

    The match represents the beginning of a new qualifying cycle where expectations are high following the national team's recent resurgence on the global stage.

    Mosimane's full technical team is now in place, and the focus has shifted entirely to the tactical nuances required to overcome the West Africans.

    The clash against Guinea is scheduled for a 15h00 kickoff on Saturday, and it will serve as a litmus test for the depth of Mosimane's squad.

    With Sibisi watching from the sidelines, the opportunity now falls to the next generation of South African defenders to prove they can step up when the stakes are high.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Guinea crest
Guinea
GUI
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea crest
Eritrea
ERI
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA