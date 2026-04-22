TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi believes his former defender has grown enough to be considered for the Bafana Bafana role.

“Lebone has done fantastically well. [As a] TS Galaxy alumnus, I think he is making the country proud. He’s one of them [ex-Galaxy stars doing well], and I think he counts amongst those who came through the club ranks,” Sukazi said as per FARPOst.

“In my view, he deserves a look-in; it’s tough in the back four of the national team, especially in the central defensive pairing, but should the opportunity arise, I think he will surprise the coaches. He’s got the athleticism; he’s fast and strong, and he has the never-say-die attitude.

“These are the type of players you’d want to see in the national team. So, in my view, he deserves at least a look-in. Whether he makes a good impression, obviously, is in the eyes of the beholder, but a look-in will be fair given what he has shown this season [at Pirates]," the Rockets boss stated.