Another defence option for Hugo Broos! Bafana Bafana coach told to consider Orlando Pirates star who 'has done fantastically well'
- Backpage
Star shines at Pirates
Lebone Seema is among the players who were signed by the Premier Soccer League side during the off-season transfer window.
The former TS Galaxy centre-back has become a regular starter under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou despite stiff competition from his experienced positional rivals.
Other players that arrived at the same time as Seema and have also quite established themselves are Oswin Appollis, Sipho Mbule, Tshepang Moremi, and Kamogelo Sebelebele.
- Backpagepix
Should Broos consider Seema now?
TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi believes his former defender has grown enough to be considered for the Bafana Bafana role.
“Lebone has done fantastically well. [As a] TS Galaxy alumnus, I think he is making the country proud. He’s one of them [ex-Galaxy stars doing well], and I think he counts amongst those who came through the club ranks,” Sukazi said as per FARPOst.
“In my view, he deserves a look-in; it’s tough in the back four of the national team, especially in the central defensive pairing, but should the opportunity arise, I think he will surprise the coaches. He’s got the athleticism; he’s fast and strong, and he has the never-say-die attitude.
“These are the type of players you’d want to see in the national team. So, in my view, he deserves at least a look-in. Whether he makes a good impression, obviously, is in the eyes of the beholder, but a look-in will be fair given what he has shown this season [at Pirates]," the Rockets boss stated.
- Backpage
Bafana's defence questioned
Sukazi's suggestion of Seema's involvement comes after Golden Arrows head coach Mnaqoba Mngqithi questioned the quality of the national defenders, especially in the central department.
“And I believe Hugo has done very well for the country from the beginning up until now. He has been exceptional…. But there are areas in that national team that I ask myself serious questions,” the former Sundowns tactician argued.
“I ask myself serious questions about the central defence of that national team. And I ask myself serious questions about the defence. I wouldn’t want to go deep, but I’m just not too sure about the central defence yet, whether it’s resolute enough to sustain the pressure of what the opponents can bring," he added.
“I think the right channel is solid with Mudau, Matuludi and potentially Morena. But I think there is still a lot to be improved when it comes to the defensive side of our left channel."
- Backpage
Broos scratching his head over World Cup squad
As many players raise their hands up with impressive performances, it means the Bafana mentor will have several options to consider for the global bonanza.
The Belgian, who initially stated that he has 70% of his squad figured out already, has fewer than two months to decide on his final squad.