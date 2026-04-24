Andre de Jong eyes dream Soweto Derby debut as Orlando Pirates aim to complete league 'double' over Kaizer Chiefs - 'Hopefully, I can get on the field on Sunday'

For Andre de Jong, Sunday’s clash marks the realisation of a long-held ambition. Since joining Orlando Pirates from Stellenbosch FC in the January transfer window, the versatile attacker has been eager to experience South Africa’s biggest rivalry first-hand on the pitch, rather than watching from the sidelines.

The former Stellies goalpoacher was an unused substitute during the reverse fixture in February, where he watched his teammates dismantle Amakhosi.

Reflecting on that experience, he has admitted that while the atmosphere was breathtaking, he is now desperate to influence proceedings from within the white lines.







