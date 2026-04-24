Andre de Jong eyes dream Soweto Derby debut as Orlando Pirates aim to complete league 'double' over Kaizer Chiefs - 'Hopefully, I can get on the field on Sunday'
De Jong chasing the derby dream
For Andre de Jong, Sunday’s clash marks the realisation of a long-held ambition. Since joining Orlando Pirates from Stellenbosch FC in the January transfer window, the versatile attacker has been eager to experience South Africa’s biggest rivalry first-hand on the pitch, rather than watching from the sidelines.
The former Stellies goalpoacher was an unused substitute during the reverse fixture in February, where he watched his teammates dismantle Amakhosi.
Reflecting on that experience, he has admitted that while the atmosphere was breathtaking, he is now desperate to influence proceedings from within the white lines.
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'Hopefully, I can get on the field on Sunday'
"Obviously, my last debut experience was incredible to be there. Sitting on the bench that day and seeing the atmosphere around the stadium, and the two sets of supporters. Obviously, a lot of smiles from the Pirates fans that day; it was incredible to be part of," De Jong told reporters.
"And it’s something that, while playing for Royal AM, AmaZulu, and Stellies, was sort of a dream of mine to play in a big game like that. Hopefully, I can get on the field on Sunday, so I can experience it on the pitch. It’s just an incredible game to be part of and really looking forward to Sunday."
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Buccaneers wary of improved Chiefs
Despite their dominant win in the previous meeting, Bucs are guarding against complacency ahead of the Soweto clash. Both sides head into the showdown in strong form after positive league results, with de Jong expecting a much tighter, high-intensity contest this time around.
"Both teams are in good form, so both teams have a bit of confidence going into this game. Obviously, the way the last derby went, it was a great day for the club, and we’ll try to emulate that again on Sunday. We’re not taking them lightly at all, because every game in the Betway Premiership is tough.
"Add the derby atmosphere to that and the ninety thousand people, it’s going to be a big day and a high-pressure situation, but we’ve handled that well this season, and hopefully we can do that again."
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Title race stakes at FNB Stadium
Beyond the local bragging rights, this Soweto derby carries immense weight in the context of the title race. Pirates are currently breathing down the necks of the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, and a victory over their traditional rivals would send a massive statement to the rest of the division and see Abdeslam Ouaddou's team extend their lead at the top of the log table.
For Chiefs, the game represents an opportunity to derail their neighbours' ambitions while salvaging pride after their humiliation in February.