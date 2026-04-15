Andile Jali opens up on Bafana Bafana's readiness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Panama games: 'Hugo Broos has to come up with something special'

Bafana Bafana are gearing themselves for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they are in Group A with the Czech Republic, South Korea, and co-hosts Mexico.

They played against Panama in two international friendly games in March in preparation for the World Cup.

After watching South Africa draw 1-1 and then lose 2-1 to Panama, former Bafana midfielder Andile Jali scrutinises the team's readiness for the global tournament.