Andile Jali opens up on Bafana Bafana's readiness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Panama games: 'Hugo Broos has to come up with something special'
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Bafana under scrutiny
Bafana Bafana are gearing themselves for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they are in Group A with the Czech Republic, South Korea, and co-hosts Mexico.
They played against Panama in two international friendly games in March in preparation for the World Cup.
After watching South Africa draw 1-1 and then lose 2-1 to Panama, former Bafana midfielder Andile Jali scrutinises the team's readiness for the global tournament.
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Bafana won't make it, unless...
“No, but for me, from what I saw in the FIFA week, I must tell you I watched three of those teams,” Jali told iDiski Times.
“And the way they were playing I don’t think – if we’re going to play the way we played against Panama in those two games – I don’t think we are going to make it.
"Unless we change our mindset and put in more effort than what we did against Panama.”
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Tough World Cup anticipated
“Yeah, they looked to me to be much stronger than us,” added Jali.
“Unless we change, there’s got to be some changes – the coach has to come up with something special and the players need to say we want it more than those other people, then maybe there can be some hope. But from what I saw, it is going to be tough if we don’t change."
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Mexico star targets Bafana
Mexico and Fulham forward Raul Jimenez is already in World Cup mood.
"We want to remember this World Cup, and not only because it's at home," Jimenez said as per Soccer Laduma.
"We want to remember it as being one of the best World Cups in Mexican history. We want to fight. We want to give our best in every game, from the start of the first game against South Africa on the 11th of June.
"What can I say? We all want to be like World Cup champions. I think we can dream about it, but to make it happen, we need to go there and play every game. It doesn't matter against whom.
"If we played against South Africa, or at some moment, we play against England or, I don't know, Spain, it doesn't matter who it is," added the former Atletico Madrid star.
"We need to show the world that we are prepared and that we can fight against the best teams in the world."